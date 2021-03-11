Schoolchildren, cadets sweat it out during full dress rehearsal in Mohali

Tribune News Service

Mohali, August 13

Schoolchildren and cadets performed with full gusto during the dress rehearsal in hot and humid conditions ahead of the Independence Day celebrations at Shaheed Major Harminderpal Singh Government College, Phase VI, Mohali, today.

The Minister of Revenue, Water Supply and Sanitation Department, Brahm Shankar, will hoist the national flag during the district-level Independence Day function tomorrow.

Deputy Commissioner Amit Talwar reviewed the full dress rehearsal at the Phase-6 college today. Punjab Police ADGP SS Srivastava and Mohali SSP Vivek S Soni were also present on the occasion. The cadets performed a march past while schoolchildren presented their cultural dance items during rehearsal.