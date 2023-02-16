Schools in Chandigarh to have panels for improved learning

Tribune News Service

Naina Mishra

Chandigarh, February 15

The Department of School Education in UT is set to form several committees to improve student learning experiences and create supportive environment for teachers and students.

Will allocate funds, staff effectively These committees will be critical in prioritising and allocating resources, such as funding and personnel, more effectively in government schools. Harsuhinder Pal Singh, Director, School Education, Chandigarh

Each committee would have a unique mandate such as providing opportunities for student participation, developing sports nurseries and promoting cultural events. Additionally, committees will work to improve academic systems by developing plans, facilitating communication between students and faculty and organising staff development programmes.

The membership to these committees is voluntary and an ongoing process so as to involve a wide range of volunteers from teachers and students.

“Anyone interested in participating in these committees should be aware that the committee work will be in addition to the school work,” said Harsuhinder Pal Singh Brar, Director, School Education, Chandigarh.

Various committees to be established include publicity and media committee, IT infrastructure committee, culture and art committee, sports committee and academic and staff development committee.

The publicity and media committee will manage the social media of the department and offer opportunities for students to become part of the committee. The IT infrastructure committee will be responsible for the development and review of the IT infrastructure in government schools. The culture and art committee will implement schemes that provide recognition and support to individuals (staff and students) while organising activities that showcase diversity in culture, religion, tradition and lifestyle.

The sports committee will review the development of sports infrastructure in government schools and plan the sports calendar. The academic and staff development committee will make a detailed action plan for all academic activities to be carried out throughout the year. The committee will also be responsible for imbibing best practices across the country to provide an improved academic system for students. It will ensure that school libraries are well-stocked and plan academic exchange programmes and participation of children in various academic competitions (government and private).

“Overall, these committees will play an essential role in enhancing the learning experience of students and creating a supportive environment for teachers and the educational community. These will help to ensure that the needs of students and teachers are met, and the quality of school education is improved in Chandigarh,” added Brar.