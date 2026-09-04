Schools resent Chandigarh Edu Dept decision to disqualify teams from meets

The decision of the UT Education Department to disqualify teams from participating in the inter-school competition on the basis of ‘jump over’ (fielding player of sub-junior age group to the senior age group) has not gone well with many schools.

In the ongoing inter-school meets, the department has disqualified many teams and some of the schools have now written to the department, questioning the introduction of rules without issuing any official order before the tournament or mentioning the same on their annual sports calendar.

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In one such letter, a school claimed that a player of the U-14 category was registered for playing in the U-19 age group, and the disqualification was entirely against the official rules of part III jump over in an age group. It says that rule 2 expressly permits a student of a lower age group to jump over in the next upper age group to participate in tournaments and trials. Rule 1 confirms that schools are allowed to recommend players to jump over, provided that the principal furnishes the required undertaking along with the entry proforma, claimed a Sector 46 based school’s complaint.

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“Despite confirming the entry, certain schools have not been allowed to participate in the tournament. It led to sheer harassment to the players and their parents. There was no mention of the same in the annual sports calendar or even during the fixtures,” claimed the coach of the school team. Not only one school, many other schools have also been disqualified.

On other hand, the department claimed that the changes occurred due to the body-contact and non-body contact games criteria. “The schools were informed that having a junior category player in the senior age group may risk injuries to him,” said an official, seeking anonymity.

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However, in reality, many teams have fielded players of junior circuit in the bigger age groups in the past many years. Some of the teams have even won the inter-school meets with the same set of players.