Schoolteacher assaults student with pistol, held

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 26

A schoolteacher has been arrested by the UT police for assaulting and threatening a law student with a pistol at the parking of Elante Mall, Industrial Area, Phase-I.

Complainant Anmoldeep Singh, a student of Panjab University, who had accompanied some female friends to the mall alleged as they were parking their car, another motorist came and tried to use the same spot.

An altercation broke out after the complainant asked the driver to look for some other slot. The suspect, identified as Joginder Singh, a resident of Sector 20, Panchkula, allegedly assaulted the complainant and threatened him with a pistol.

The complainant was allegedly hit with the pistol in the forehead by the suspect. He suffered injuries and was taken to the Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32. The police were informed and a PCR vehicle later arrived at the scene.

The police said while action under preventive measures was taken against Anmoldeep, a case under Sections 188 and 323 of the IPC and 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act had been registered against Joginder at the Industrial Area police station.

Joginder was produced in court, which remanded him in judicial custody.