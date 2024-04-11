Schoolteacher named Panchkula district election icon

Panchkula, April 10
District electoral officer Sushil Sarwan today said Priyanka Sharma, a TGT and physical education teacher of Government Model Sanskrit Senior Secondary School, Sector 26 here, has been appointed as the district icon for the Lok Sabha elections-2024.
Priyanka has been the captain of Haryana roller skating team. She has been the district brand ambassador of ‘ Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ and nutrition campaigns.
Sarwan said the administration was making efforts to include as many eligible voters as possible in the voter list. He said the administrative officials were creating awareness about voting.
The DEO said the candidates would be able to file nomination papers for the elections till May 6. The nomination papers will be sorted out on May 7. Candidates will be able to withdraw their nomination papers till May 9. Voting will be held in the district on May 25. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.
