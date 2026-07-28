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Home / Chandigarh / Scientific temper key: Wolf Prize laureate to pupils

Scientific temper key: Wolf Prize laureate to pupils

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Nitin Jain
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:48 AM Jul 28, 2026 IST
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Prof Jainendra K Jain being felicitated for his scientific contributions during a public lecture in Chandigarh.
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A packed Tagore Theatre welcomed Prof Jainendra K Jain, the 2025 Wolf Prize laureate in physics, today as he traced his journey from a village in Rajasthan to becoming one of the world’s leading theoretical physicists.

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Delivering a public lecture titled “My Journey from a village in Rajasthan to the frontiers of quantum physics”, Professor Jain held students, teachers, scientists and citizens spellbound as he explained composite fermions — the theoretical breakthrough that reshaped understanding of the Quantum Hall Effect and brought him global recognition.

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The lecture, organised jointly by the Chandigarh Citizens Foundation (CCF) and the Society for Promotion of Science & Technology in India (SPSTI), drew a large turnout of students. Young attendees listened closely as Professor Jain wove personal recollections into an account of cutting-edge physics. His central message: curiosity, perseverance and family support count for more than privilege in the pursuit of scientific excellence. He urged students to nurture scientific temper, stay intellectually curious, and pursue ambitious goals regardless of circumstances.

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The session ended with an animated question-and-answer round, with students asking about quantum research and career pathways in science.

The CCF representatives said the lecture reinforced the foundation’s effort to connect young minds in Chandigarh with eminent personalities across disciplines. The event closed with the felicitation of Professor Jain for his scientific contributions and his interaction with the city.

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Nineteen schools from Chandigarh, Mohali, Panchkula and Kaithal participated in the programme. More than 800 students, teachers and members of the general public attended the lecture.

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