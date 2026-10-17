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Home / Chandigarh / Scientist showcases pesticide-protective suit for farmers

Scientist showcases pesticide-protective suit for farmers

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Gaurav Kanthwal
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:55 AM Oct 17, 2026 IST
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Prof Praveen Kumar Vemula at the Institute of Nano Science and Technology, Mohali.
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The Institute of Nano Science & Technology (INST), Mohali, hosted a special seminar by Prof Praveen Kumar Vemula, Dean of Research at the Institute for Stem Cells Science & Regenerative Medicine (inSTEM), Bengaluru, on his journey in translational research through chemical biology-based technologies to address clinical and agricultural needs in the country.

Prof Vemula highlighted his inventions, presenting technologies developed by his lab, including Kisan Kavach, a suit designed to protect farmers from pesticides; germicidal masks developed during the COVID-19 pandemic; and an advanced blood-packaging solution for transfusion.

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Prof Vemula is translating biomaterials science into market-ready technologies. He is a co-founder, director of eight startups transforming his innovation into commercial products, including SEPIO Health, which focuses on anti-pesticide protection; Capture Bio, which aims to improve the shelf life of blood before transfusion; and Color Threads, which develops antimicrobial and antiviral textiles to fight SARS-CoV-2.

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He said farmers across the country faced serious health risks due to exposure to pesticides while spraying crops, which could cause neuromuscular injuries and, in some cases, death.

A public health study found that more than 6,000 of Indian farmers die from pesticide poisoning every year.

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Priced at Rs 4,000, Kisan Kavach is the world’s first anti-pesticide protective suit designed to deactivate pesticide and protect farmers. It is made of breathable, reusable fabric and can be used for two to three years.

The event at INST witnessed enthusiastic participation during the question-and-answer session, with faculty members, researchers and students discussing intellectual property, clinical translation and regulatory pathways for taking technologies from the lab bench to the market.

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