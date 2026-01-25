Scientists should be prepared well for future pandemic: NITI member

To effectively combat any pandemic in the future, scientists need to be prepared well in advance with strategies and countermeasures which can be made available within the first 100 days of the outbreak, Dr Vinod K Paul, member of the NITI Aayog, said here today.

Delivering the foundation day lecture at the Institute of Microbial Technology (IMTECH), Dr Paul, who is heading the health, nutrition and education verticals at the NITI Aayog, said governance, surveillance, research and partnership are the cornerstones of future counter-pandemic strategy.

“We prepare for war, when we are not at war and a lot of work for tackling future pandemic should be done now in microbial labs like IMTECH,” he said, while urging scientists to pursue research on priority pathogens that have the potential to cause future pandemics.

Stating that entire efforts of the government for mitigating challenges posed by COVID-19 pandemic were driven by science with the government and society being stakeholders of the action plan, Dr Paul added that developing counter measures for clinical trials, working in partnership with the industry, creating efficient supply chains and demonstrate capabilities and speed should be the key for India for any pandemic mitigation strategy.

Outlining the laboratory’s recent achievements, Director, IMTECH, Sanjeev Khosla said innovating with microbes and impacting lives had been the guiding force for the scientists and researchers at the institute. He also highlighted ongoing projects on bioremediation, natural farming, antimicrobial resistance, neurodegenerative disease and other collaboration with the industry.

On the occasion, IMTECH also signed two confidentiality disclosure agreements with Praj Industries Ltd, Pune; and Henkel AG and Co, Germany. A book, “Biography of Dr Girish Sahni: A Life in Science and Service” in the memory of Dr Sahni, former Director General, Council for Scientific and Industrial Research and Director, IMTECH, was also released.

Authored by Dr Rajinder Singh, Professor Emeritus, Chandigarh University; and Dr Abhay H Pandey, Professor and Head of Department of Biotechnology, NIPER, Mohali, the book chronicles Dr Sahni’s scientific achievements and also reflects on the impact of his work on the future generation.