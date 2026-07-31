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Home / Chandigarh / Scooter catches fire after being hit by truck near Sirhind, two die

Scooter catches fire after being hit by truck near Sirhind, two die

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Surinder Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Fatehgarh Sahib, Updated At : 01:30 AM Jul 31, 2026 IST
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Scooter and truck catches fire after accident.
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Two persons, including a 25-year-old woman, were killed after a truck allegedly hit and dragged their scooter, which caught fire, on the Chandigarh–Sirhind road near Pir Jain village on Wednesday. The deceased were identified as Mandeep Singh, a resident of Kotla Bajwara village, and Pooja (25), a resident of Manupur village.

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SHO of the Badali Ala Singh police station Manpreet Singh Dayol said the truck was travelling from Chandigarh towards Sirhind when it allegedly struck the scooter moving alongside it near Pir Jain village. The scooter became trapped underneath the truck and was dragged for a considerable distance before catching fire. The flames completely engulfed the scooter and later spread to the truck's cabin. While the truck driver managed to escape safely, Mandeep Singh and Pooja died on the spot. The police said the impact of the accident was severe and caused fatal injuries to both victims.

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Local residents and police personnel initially tried to douse the flames before the Fire Brigade arrived and brought the fire under control. Traffic on the busy highway remained disrupted for some time as rescue and firefighting operations continued.

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The truck driver fled the scene after the accident. The police have taken both the damaged vehicles into custody, shifted the bodies to the Civil Hospital, Fatehgarh Sahib, for post-mortem examination, and launched an investigation to ascertain the exact cause and circumstances of the accident.

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