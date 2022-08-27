Scooterist found injured on road, dies at Chandigarh hospital

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 26

A 27-year-old scooter rider, son of a UT police ASI, died under mysterious circumstances after he was found injured on the road separating Sectors 22-23 on Thursday night.

The police said prima facie the victim’s scooter seemed to have met with an accident, but they were looking into other angles to rule out foul play.

The victim has been identified as Karamveer, a resident of Baltana, whose father is an ASI posted at the Police Lines, Sector 26.

The victim had a private job and was working the night shift.

The police said two girls on a scooter saw the victim and his scooter lying on the road following which they informed the police.

The victim with head injuries was taken to the Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, where he later succumbed.

“While preliminary investigation has revealed the side stand of the victim’s scooter hit the road berm following which the scooter got imbalanced and the victim fell to the road, we are probing other angles and will scour CCTV footage of the area,” said a police official.

Inquest proceedings have been initiated at the Sector 17 police station.