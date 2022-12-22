Scooterist killed in hit and run in Dera Bassi

Dera Bassi: A scooter rider, Raj Kumar, a resident of Saraswasti Enclave, died after being hit by an unidentified car driver around 6 pm on Monday. He died during treatment. The car driver fled the spot after the accident. The police have registered a hit-and-run case.
2 youths held for taking away SUV
Mohali: The police arrested two youths for snatching a SUV near the Industrial Area, Phase 2, here, on Tuesday night. Kuljit Singh, a resident of Sunny Enclave, complained to the police that two youths roughed him up and fled with his SUV around 10:30 pm. The suspects, identified as Sanjay, alias Mamu, and Sunny, were nabbed near the Verka Chowk, Phase 6, where the duo left the SUV and ran away. The police produced them in a court, which sent them to two-day police remand. Phase 1 SHO Sumit Mor said the suspects were arrested within three hours after the crime. TNS
Vashisht is chief of Mohali BJP
Mohali: Industrialist Sanjeev Vashisht has been appointed as the BJP district president. Vashisht, a former president of Mohali Industries Association, had contested the Punjab Assembly elections on the BJP ticket from Mohali and had got double the votes polled by the SAD. The district presidents were appointed by Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Sharma. TNS
