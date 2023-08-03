Scooterist run over, critical

Tribune News Service

Dera Bassi, August 2

An unidentified scooter rider sustained serious injuries after being hit by a bricks-laden tractor-trailer on the College Road here today.

The youth was badly crushed under the tyres of the trolley. He was admitted to the Civil Hospital from where he was referred to the GMCH in Sector 32, Chandigarh, where his condition remains critical.

The youth was reportedly going to the Government College when near the police station he tried to overtake by driving between two vehicles and was hit by tractor-trailer. He was crushed under it.

The police rushed the victim to the hospital in an ambulance. They have impounded the tractor-trailer and started investigating the matter.

