From Chandigarh’s hockey grounds to the world’s best turfs, 24-year-old Angad Bir Singh recently experienced a special moment while representing India and scoring a goal in front of his parents at one of his home grounds.

The Chandigarh midfielder was part of the Indian men’s hockey team that won the Asian Champions Trophy (ACT) for the sixth time, maintaining an all-win record with a goal difference of 39. Angad scored against Korea in the semifinal at the Olympian Balbir Singh Senior Hockey Stadium, Mohali, where he once played as a budding youngster.

With the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics in focus, Angad is keen to make the most of every opportunity to strengthen his place in the national squad.

“The ACT (Asian Champions Trophy) was a good exposure and it’s always good to deliver what the coach expects from you. I am pretty lucky to caught the attention of coach Craig Fulton, who really boosts me to play at my natural strength. The other members of the coaching staff also help a lot to overcome shortcomings, be it regarding fitness, building mental strength or performing as per requirement,” said Angad.

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Recalling the final, in which Japan scored first before India made a strong comeback, he said, “The modern hockey is not about scoring goals, rather it’s about playing as per the plans and finding the loopholes before converting those into the goals. We had plans, we changed our strategy and we were confident of finding the breakthrough. It was a special moment, playing the knockouts in front of my parents and also scoring a goal.”

Angad developed an interest in hockey at the Sector 42 Sports Complex before former India striker Deepak Thakur encouraged him to pursue the sport seriously. He was part of the junior teams that won gold in the 2022 Sultan of Johor Cup and bronze in 2023. He also featured in the Indian team that won the 2023 Junior Asia Cup, scoring seven goals.

After playing in the FIH Pro Hockey League for two years, Angad continued his senior-team journey at the ACT.

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“I was training with the India A, which trains at the same level of the men’s senior team. This makes things more comfortable of playing in the senior squad and help adapting the plans in a quick manner. While all eyes are on the 2028 Olympics, I am still in the learning phase of becoming one of the most successful strikers from India, and I trust in patience,” he added.

Angad has been selected for India’s upcoming New Zealand tour, scheduled from November 15 to 23 in Auckland. The tour is titled the 2026 India/New Zealand Century of Sporting Unity Event – 100 Years of Unity Between India and New Zealand.