Scrap dealer, 5 others held for copper thefts

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 14

A Dhanas youth and a scrap dealer have been arrested and four juveniles apprehended for theft of copper wire from the solar power plants installed in government institutes and residential areas in the city.

The suspects have been identified as Dhanas residents Rajesh, alias Kancha, 18, and Ram Singh, 47, a scrap dealer. Four others are juvenile.

With their arrest, the police claimed to have cracked eight cases of copper wire theft.

Copper wire was reportedly stolen from solar power plants installed at various places, including the Water Works in Sector 39 and 26, the ISBT-17, the ISBT-43, four houses in Sector 19 and Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 10.

The police said the suspects made money by stealing and selling copper wire at low rates to scrap dealers. The investigation was in progress and more recovery and arrests were expected, the police said.