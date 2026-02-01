DT
Home / Chandigarh / Scrap US trade deal: Farmers’ union to Centre

Scrap US trade deal: Farmers’ union to Centre

Members of Sher-e-Punjab Kisan Union staged a protest at Fatehgarh Sahib

Our Correspondent
Faridabad, Updated At : 12:54 AM Feb 18, 2026 IST
Members of Sher-e-Punjab Kisan Union staged a protest at the district headquarters here today demanding the scrapping of the trade agreement with the US and acceptance of all pending demands of farmers. The protesters raised slogans and also burnt an effigy of the Central Government.

Addressing a gathering, union president Harnek Singh Bhallmajra alleged that the US trade pact was not in the interest of Indian farmers. He claimed that import of agricultural produce and allied items from the US would adversely affect small and marginal farmers as well as farm labourers.

He also opposed the proposed Electricity Amendment Bill-2025, terming it an attempt to privatise the power distribution sector and encroach upon the rights of the states.

Bhallmajra demanded that the Bill be withdrawn and installation of smart meters be stopped. Besides, he sought legal guarantee for MSP on crops, implementation of the demands accepted during the farmers’ agitation and waiver of farm loans.

He threatened to intensify agitation if their demands were not met.

