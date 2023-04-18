Scrapped last year, sports injury centre finds mention in policy

Deepankar Sharda
Chandigarh, April 17
In a welcome step, the proposed policy has a special focus on having a state-of-art sports injury and rehabilitation centre. However, the project was scrapped by the Administration in January last year.
The UT Administrator had approved building an advance centre for infectious diseases at the GMCH-32 on the land previously allotted for the sports injuries centre. “Banwarilal Purohit, UT Administrator, has agreed with the observations that the management of infectious diseases is the need of the hour and there is a need to prepare for the possible new viruses/mutations that may lead to more challenges. Accordingly, the UT Administration has decided that the 1.6 acres, identified for sport injury centre, to be now utilised to set up a state-of-the-art advanced centre for infectious diseases,” stated a release on January 7, 2022.
In 2017, the Administration had decided to set up the sports injuries centre at the GMCH-32 at a cost of Rs 70.72 crore.
