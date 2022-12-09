Scribe gets bail in property grab case

Chandigarh, December 8
The Punjab and Haryana High Court today allowed regular bail plea filed by journalist Sanjeev Mahajan in an alleged fraud case involving a Sector 37 property.
The Bench of Justice Harnaresh Singh Gill was told during the course of hearing that the police had registered a case of forgery, cheating, abduction and other offences at the Sector 39 police station. As per the FIR, a house in Sector 37, Chandigarh, was sold fraudulently.
Some of the co-accused in the case have already been granted regular bail. The High Court, in a related matter, had earlier observed that the house was apparently allotted by the Chandigarh Administration to Santosh Mehta on a leasehold basis pursuant to an auction. She was said to have expired in October 1986. The property after her death was stated to be in possession of her husband Ved Parkash Mehta, who died in 2017.
After his death, certain accuse allegedly took forcible possession of the house.
