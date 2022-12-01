SD Public, NPS win Basketball titles

Chandigarh, November 30
Teams of PML SD Public School, Sector 32, and New Public School (NPS), Sector 18, won the CBSE Cluster XVII Basketball Tournament in the U-19 category of boys and girls, respectively, today.
In the boys’ final, the hosts defeated Gurukul Global School, Mani Majra, 102-71. Jaydip and Rajan scored 27 points each for the winning side. The New Public School team claimed third position in the event. In the girls’ category, the Sector 18 outfit ousted Guru Nanak Public School, Sector 36, 63-53. Arpita and Ayushi contributed 16 points each in the team’s win. Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School, Sector 26, claimed third position.
A total of 40 teams participated in this meet. Chairman-cum-manager of the host institution KK Sharma gave away awards to the winners.
