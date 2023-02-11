SDM court's reader found guilty in 8-yr-old graft case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 10

Jagjit Singh, Special Judge, CBI Court, has held a reader in the court of the SDM (South), guilty in a case of graft registered eight years ago.

Jasbir Singh, the convict, was allegedly caught taking a bribe of Rs 2,000 inside the SDM’s office by the CBI on June 3, 2015.

As per the prosecution, the CBI had registered the FIR on a complaint filed by Jitender Malik, a resident of Sector 45.

The complainant stated that a DDR was registered against him under Sections 107 and 151 of CrPC at the Sector 34 police station.

The matter was pending before the court of SDM (South), Sector 42, Chandigarh. He said on May 27, 2015, when he attended the court hearing, the reader of SDM (South), who identified himself as Ramesh, sought a bribe of Rs 2,000 for disposing of his matter. The next date of hearing was fixed as June 3, 2015. Ramesh also allegedly asked the complainant to meet him a day before the next hearing. He stated that the accused had told his name as Ramesh on the last hearing but his actual name was Jasbir Singh.

As he did not want to pay the bribe, he lodged a written complaint with the CBI.

The agency registered a case and laid a trap to arrested the accused. Jasbir Singh was allegedly caught taking the amount in the presence of two independent witnesses.

As per the prosecution, the accused was appointed on contract in the SDM’s office. The CBI presented a challan before the court. Finding prima facie a case, the court framed the charges against the accused for the offences punishable under Section 7 and 13 (1) (D), read with 13 (2), of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Narender Singh, public prosecutor, said the prosecution had proved the case beyond a shadow of a doubt. He said CFSL reports of the voice samples and the other materials on record proved the case.

After hearing of the arguments, the court convicted the reader of the charges framed against him.