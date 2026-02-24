SDM (E) to hold spl disposal court today in Chandigarh

The Sub-Divisional Magistrate (East) will convene a special disposal court tomorrow to facilitate large-scale clearance of cases awaiting final adjudication.

Following a systematic review and case segregation exercise, 126 cases have been identified for final orders. These will be taken up for hearing and disposed of on the same day. Certified copies of the orders will be issued to the parties concerned immediately.

Around 150 cases in which specific directions had been issued have also been listed for compliance verification.