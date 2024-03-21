SDM office clerk caught taking bribe in Mohali

Tribune News Service

Mohali, March 20

The Vigilance Bureau (VB) has nabbed Narinder Kumar, a billing clerk posted at the SDM office in Mohali, while he was taking Rs 20,000 in bribe.

In his complaint, Yadvinder Singh of Landran village said Narinder had been demanding a Rs 40,000 from him in lieu of clearing two bills amounting to Rs 4,09,390 each pertaining to refund of court fees regarding a land settlement case of his father-in-law, Kesar Singh, of Chachu Majra. The complainant said Narinder had already taken Rs 20,000 from him.

A VB team laid a trap and caught Narinder accepting Rs 20,000 in bribe from the complainant in the presence of two official witnesses. A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered at police station VB flying squad-1, Mohali.

