SDM office clerk caught taking bribe in Mohali

Mohali, March 20
The Vigilance Bureau (VB) has nabbed Narinder Kumar, a billing clerk posted at the SDM office in Mohali, while he was taking Rs 20,000 in bribe.
In his complaint, Yadvinder Singh of Landran village said Narinder had been demanding a Rs 40,000 from him in lieu of clearing two bills amounting to Rs 4,09,390 each pertaining to refund of court fees regarding a land settlement case of his father-in-law, Kesar Singh, of Chachu Majra. The complainant said Narinder had already taken Rs 20,000 from him.
A VB team laid a trap and caught Narinder accepting Rs 20,000 in bribe from the complainant in the presence of two official witnesses. A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered at police station VB flying squad-1, Mohali.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: 'Delhi CM Kejriwal key conspirator in liquor scam', ED tells court; seeks 10-day custody
Kejriwal was arrested by the federal probe agency on Thursda...
Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: Delhi, Punjab ministers detained during AAP protest; CM Bhagwant Mann reaches Kejriwal's residence to meet his family
Following Kejriwal’s arrest on Thursday evening, AAP had giv...
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal withdraws plea against arrest from Supreme Court
Kejriwal had moved Supreme Court late on Thursday after ED a...
Why Arvind Kejriwal may be in for long haul, plus political implications
All about complexity of obtaining bail bail under PMLA and t...
AAP protests Kejriwal’s arrest in Punjab, Haryana; water cannons, lathicharge against protestors
AAP workers raised slogans against BJP and Prime Minister Na...