Sea of devotees at Mansa Devi temple

Panchkula, October 2
Over 1.10 lakh devotees paid obeisance at the Mansa Devi temple on the seventh day of Navratras today.
Devotees offered donations of more than Rs 24.70 lakh, three gold and 1,113 silver items, 11 US and five Australian dollars at three shrines namely Mansa Devi temple, Kali Mata temple in Kalka and Chandi Mata temple, today.
Mahavir Kaushik, Deputy Commissioner-cum-Chief Administrator of the Mata Mansa Devi Shrine Board, said donations to the tune of Rs 17.87 lakh were received at the Mansa Devi shrine, Rs 6.71 lakh at the Kalka temple and Rs 11,301 at the Chandi Mata shrine in Chandimandir.
Meanwhile, Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya offered prayers at the Mansa Devi shrine. Former Education Minister and state BJP president OP Dhankar also paid obeisance at the shrine.
Also, Haryana Speaker Gian Chand Gupta today flagged off two mobile Bhandara vans from the temple premises.
