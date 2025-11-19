Searches carried out at peddlers’ houses in Fatehgarh Sahib

The police carried out searches at the houses of suspected drug peddlers at various places in the district. A total of 11 cases were registered while 12 addicts were arrested and sent to a de-addiction centre.

Sharing further details about the operation, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Subham Aggarwal said the war against drugs campaign has started yielding good results as the general public were coming forward to inform the police about the peddlers and addicts.

“Under the ongoing war against drugs campaign in the district, the police are thoroughly investigating the information received about drug smugglers and strict action is being taken,” he said, adding that no drug smuggler would be spared in the district.

Speaking about the efforts being made to help addicts, Superintendent of Police (SP) Rakesh Yadav said the police were making appropriate efforts to help them get rid of their addiction. He appealed to the youth trapped in the mire of drugs to come to the government drug de-addiction centres, saying the police would extend all possible help.