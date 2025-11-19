DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Searches carried out at peddlers’ houses in Fatehgarh Sahib

Searches carried out at peddlers’ houses in Fatehgarh Sahib

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Fatehgarh Sahib, Updated At : 07:07 AM Nov 19, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The police carried out searches at the houses of suspected drug peddlers at various places in the district. A total of 11 cases were registered while 12 addicts were arrested and sent to a de-addiction centre.

Advertisement

Sharing further details about the operation, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Subham Aggarwal said the war against drugs campaign has started yielding good results as the general public were coming forward to inform the police about the peddlers and addicts.

Advertisement

“Under the ongoing war against drugs campaign in the district, the police are thoroughly investigating the information received about drug smugglers and strict action is being taken,” he said, adding that no drug smuggler would be spared in the district.

Advertisement

Speaking about the efforts being made to help addicts, Superintendent of Police (SP) Rakesh Yadav said the police were making appropriate efforts to help them get rid of their addiction. He appealed to the youth trapped in the mire of drugs to come to the government drug de-addiction centres, saying the police would extend all possible help.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts