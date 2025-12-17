Season’s first fog hits Chandigarh, here are safety tips for driving
Dense fog conditions for next 3 days in Punjab; rain likely on December 20, snow expected in hills
Chandigarh and several parts of Punjab are likely to remain under dense fog for the next three days, according to the weather department.
Light fog was reported in Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula, while Jalandhar and Ludhiana witnessed the season’s first dense fog on Wednesday morning.
Rain is likely on December 20, with snowfall expected in higher reaches.
In view of poor visibility and rising accident risks, safe travel in fog advisory to commuters to avoid unnecessary travel and strictly follow road safety norms.
Key points to follow while driving in fog
Avoid travel unless absolutely necessary
Drive at a slow and steady speed
Switch off music systems to hear surrounding traffic
Use low-beam headlights at all times; avoid high beam
Turn on hazard lights to alert vehicles behind
Do not overtake and maintain a safe distance
Apply brakes gently to prevent skidding
Avoid using air conditioners; use a mild heater with airflow towards the windshield
Use defoggers if available and keep windows slightly open for ventilation
Clean windshields with a dry cloth, not hands
Stay alert for parked or broken-down vehicles
On two-lane roads, drive close to the left edge
On four-lane roads or roads with dividers, stay closer to the divider
Use navigation apps like Google Maps to stay oriented
Always follow speed restrictions
Vehicle owners can also use retro-reflective tape for better visibility
Commercial vehicles must have white reflective tape in front and red at the rear, as mandated under the Motor Vehicles Act
