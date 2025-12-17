DT
Season's first fog hits Chandigarh, here are safety tips for driving

Season’s first fog hits Chandigarh, here are safety tips for driving

Dense fog conditions for next 3 days in Punjab; rain likely on December 20, snow expected in hills

Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 10:41 AM Dec 17, 2025 IST
Vehicles moving amid fog in Chandigarh on Wednesday. Tribune photo: Pradeep Tewari
Chandigarh and several parts of Punjab are likely to remain under dense fog for the next three days, according to the weather department.

Light fog was reported in Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula, while Jalandhar and Ludhiana witnessed the season’s first dense fog on Wednesday morning.

Rain is likely on December 20, with snowfall expected in higher reaches.

In view of poor visibility and rising accident risks, safe travel in fog advisory to commuters to avoid unnecessary travel and strictly follow road safety norms.

Key points to follow while driving in fog

Avoid travel unless absolutely necessary

Drive at a slow and steady speed

Switch off music systems to hear surrounding traffic

Use low-beam headlights at all times; avoid high beam

Turn on hazard lights to alert vehicles behind

Do not overtake and maintain a safe distance

Apply brakes gently to prevent skidding

Avoid using air conditioners; use a mild heater with airflow towards the windshield

Use defoggers if available and keep windows slightly open for ventilation

Clean windshields with a dry cloth, not hands

Stay alert for parked or broken-down vehicles

On two-lane roads, drive close to the left edge

On four-lane roads or roads with dividers, stay closer to the divider

Use navigation apps like Google Maps to stay oriented

Always follow speed restrictions

Vehicle owners can also use retro-reflective tape for better visibility

Commercial vehicles must have white reflective tape in front and red at the rear, as mandated under the Motor Vehicles Act

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

