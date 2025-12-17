Season’s first fog hits Chandigarh, here are safety tips for driving

Chandigarh and several parts of Punjab are likely to remain under dense fog for the next three days, according to the weather department.

Light fog was reported in Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula, while Jalandhar and Ludhiana witnessed the season’s first dense fog on Wednesday morning.

Rain is likely on December 20, with snowfall expected in higher reaches.

In view of poor visibility and rising accident risks, safe travel in fog advisory to commuters to avoid unnecessary travel and strictly follow road safety norms.

Key points to follow while driving in fog

Avoid travel unless absolutely necessary

Drive at a slow and steady speed

Switch off music systems to hear surrounding traffic

Use low-beam headlights at all times; avoid high beam

Turn on hazard lights to alert vehicles behind

Do not overtake and maintain a safe distance

Apply brakes gently to prevent skidding

Avoid using air conditioners; use a mild heater with airflow towards the windshield

Use defoggers if available and keep windows slightly open for ventilation

Clean windshields with a dry cloth, not hands

Stay alert for parked or broken-down vehicles

On two-lane roads, drive close to the left edge

On four-lane roads or roads with dividers, stay closer to the divider

Use navigation apps like Google Maps to stay oriented

Always follow speed restrictions

Vehicle owners can also use retro-reflective tape for better visibility

Commercial vehicles must have white reflective tape in front and red at the rear, as mandated under the Motor Vehicles Act