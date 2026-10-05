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Home / Chandigarh / SEBI chief Tuhin Kanta Pandey relives his PU days, remembers late night paranthas at PGI canteen

SEBI chief Tuhin Kanta Pandey relives his PU days, remembers late night paranthas at PGI canteen

'This institution has meant so much for me in my formative years, for which I will be eternally grateful'

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Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:33 PM Oct 05, 2026 IST
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SEBI chief Tuhin Kanta Pandey at Law Auditorium of Panjab University, Chandigarh, on Monday. Tribune photo: Vicky
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At an official engagement, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) chief Tuhin Kanta Pandey took a nostalgic trip down memory lane, recalling his days at his alma mater, Panjab University, Chandigarh, nearly 40 years later.

Here to unveil 'Project Jagrook' and flag off the pan-India inauguration of World Investor Week, Pandey began his speech at the University Auditorium by recalling his time at the varsity as "an experience that is difficult to describe in words" — the three years he spent at the AC Joshi Library, and particularly the Economics Department from where he did his Master's and initial Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), "these bring my cherished memories to life again".

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He also thanked the faculty under whom he pursued his studies.

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The SEBI chief said, "Who can forget the joy of friendship and camaraderie of classmates and hostel mates and the joy of going out to the PGI canteen (across the road) for late-night paranthas."

This is perhaps one of the very few commercial establishment the SEBI chief has lavished praise on after taking over as head of the market regulator. Had the PGI canteen been in listed space, its stock may have hit an upper circuit today.

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Sadly, the canteen no longer exists.

Pandey went on to thank the University for shaping his future. "This institution has meant so much for me in my formative years, for which I will be eternally grateful," he said.

Explaining the gathering about the structural shift in Indian markets and common man's response to it, Pandey said, "More savers are becoming investors. More households are looking beyond traditional savings. Young Indians are entering the market earlier, while investors across the country have access to products and platforms that barely existed a decade ago... Market capitalisation has increased from about Rs 95 lakh crore in FY2016 to about Rs 472 lakh crore today, which is a CAGR of around 17 per cent."

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