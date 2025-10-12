DT
Home / Chandigarh / SEBI making investors aware of frauds, rights

SEBI making investors aware of frauds, rights

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:00 AM Oct 12, 2025 IST
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has set up an investor awareness stall to educate people on financial literacy, fraud prevention and their rights as investors, at the 28th edition of the CII Chandigarh Fair.

Through a series of live seminars on complaints, grievance redressal and the process of exchanges and depositories, SEBI is demystifying the complexities of the financial markets. From understanding how to lodge complaints effectively, to learning about the role of stock exchanges and depositories like NSDL and CDSL, visitors are gaining valuable insights into navigating the financial world confidently.

Adding a dynamic edge to the experience are interactive quizzes, QR code-based learning modules and on-the-spot engagement activities. Each scanned QR code opens a gateway to key information—be it on investment safety, early signs of financial fraud or step-by-step guides for using digital platforms securely.

“Our goal is to reach out to as many individuals as possible and build a culture of informed investing,” said a SEBI official present at the stall, adding: “With the rise of digital platforms, there is a growing need to educate people about not just the opportunities but also the risks in today’s financial markets.”

