Sec 11 chemist's licence suspended for one day

Chandigarh, November 18
The UT Health Department has suspended the licence of a Sector 11-based chemist, M/s Kumar & Company, for a day for allegedly selling eye drop of different salt, instead of the one prescribed by the doctor.
A complaint was filed in this regard by the customer who purchased the eye drop from the Sector 11-based chemist. The licensee admitted the mistake of selling the eye drop without prescription because it was having different salt than the one prescribed by the doctor.
UT Health Secretary Yashpal Garg said: “The Health Department received a complaint from a woman who alleged that an eye drop, slightly different from the one prescribed by the doctor, was sold to her by M/s Kumar & Company. It was found out that the drug ‘Atpine Eye Drop’ was sold by the chemist without prescription of a doctor when he was not permitted to sale the particular drug without prescription of the doctor for that particular salt”.
