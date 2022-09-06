Chandigarh: Sector 19 'Neki ki Diwar' goes to rack and ruin

Chandigarh, September 5
The ‘Neki ki Diwar’, set up outside the Sector 19 community centre for needy people, seems to have turned into a dump.
MC must ensure proper upkeep
The MC should ensure proper upkeep of the space. It should ensure the area remains neat and clean. — A Sector 27 resident
Under the novel initiative, residents drop clothes, shoes or other articles in enclosures for use by people in need. The MC has designated separate compartments to keep the articles segregated.
However, the facility is crying for attention, with clothes scattered around, some even lying on the road. Even a compartment meant for donating medicines is in poor shape.
“The MC should ensure proper upkeep of the space. It should ensure the area remains neat and clean. The facility should not look like a dump,” said a resident of Sector 27. On the contrary, facilities outside some other community centres were found to be in a relatively better shape.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
One suspect in Canada mass stabbings found dead: Police
Damien Sanderson, 31, has been found dead and that they beli...
Gujarat-origin Priti Patel resigns as UK Home Secretary, plans to support Truss as a backbencher
The Indian-origin senior minister, a close ally of Johnson, ...
Police obtain CCTV footage of Cyrus Mistry's car shortly before it crashed
The footage shows the car passing through the Dapchari check...