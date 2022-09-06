Chandigarh: Sector 19 'Neki ki Diwar' goes to rack and ruin

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 5

The ‘Neki ki Diwar’, set up outside the Sector 19 community centre for needy people, seems to have turned into a dump.

Under the novel initiative, residents drop clothes, shoes or other articles in enclosures for use by people in need. The MC has designated separate compartments to keep the articles segregated.

However, the facility is crying for attention, with clothes scattered around, some even lying on the road. Even a compartment meant for donating medicines is in poor shape.

“The MC should ensure proper upkeep of the space. It should ensure the area remains neat and clean. The facility should not look like a dump,” said a resident of Sector 27. On the contrary, facilities outside some other community centres were found to be in a relatively better shape.