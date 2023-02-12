Sec 20 RWA resents move by state govt

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, February 11

The Residents Welfare Association (RWA), Sector-20, Panchkula, today alleged that the state government was torturing the residents by completely banning the transfer of shares in 100 societies in the sector.

Ban on transfer of share in societies

RWA office-bearers, KK Jindal, BB Sharma, Joginder Kwatra, Abinash Malik, KK Jaitley and Vidya Vrat Peepli, in a joint statement said the government had been torturing the members of the cooperative societies from the very beginning regarding several issues. They said after 25 years now, transfer of shares had been stopped. The office-bearers said sections of the Haryana Co-operative Societies Act-1984 and societies bylaws approved by the government were being trampled upon.

They said the Additional Chief Secretary, Revenue and Disaster Management Department, had issued instructions on this subject in 2012. Later, instructions were again issued on October 11, 2021, which were not in consonance with those issued in 2012. The members suggested the Stamp and Registration Act-1908 and the Haryana Co-operative Societies Act-1984 be read in composite manner.

The association has sent details to all departments concerned, including that of the Additional Chief Secretary, Registrar/Assistant Registrar, Cooperative Societies. But so far, the departments have neither sent a reply nor called a meeting to address their grievances. Rather, the Registrar, Cooperative Societies Department, again issued a notice dated December 23, 2022, with the instructions to completely end the transfer of shares.

The members said all the instructions issued by the government officials are in flagrant violation of the Haryana Cooperative Societies Act-1984 and the bylaws of the societies approved by the Registrar Cooperative Societies. It is in fact tantamount to crushing the ongoing cooperative movement in the state, they added.

The association has requested the Deputy Chief Minister and Revenue Department that all these unilateral and unfair instructions which are not in accordance with the Haryana Cooperative Societies Act-1984 and bylaws of the society be withdrawn.

It has also requested to consider their case sympathetically and allow transfer of shares of cooperative societies as per the ongoing policy and also let it present its case.