Sec 21 man held for forging number plate

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 28

The UT police have arrested a Sector 21 resident for affixing a fake registration plate to a vehicle. Suspect Saurabh Gupta (39) was arrested by a team of the Sector 49 police station.

The police said Mukesh Kumar was apprehended at a checkpoint set up in Sector 48 for riding a scooter bearing a fake registration number.

During investigation, it was found the vehicle number was issued to a scooter owned by Haryana Police constable Kuldeep Kumar, a resident of Police Colony, Panchkula.

The police said Mukesh revealed he had purchased the scooter from Gupta for Rs 36,000. Gupta, however, failed to provide him with the documents of the scooter, following which he filed a complaint at the Sector 19 police station.

The police said they also verified from Kuldeep, who said his scooter was in his possession. Kuldeep learnt about illegal use of his scooter number after he received challans from the UT police for traffic violations.

After verifying the matter, the police registered a case against Gupta under Sections 471, 473 and 411 of IPC at the Sector 49 police station.

The suspect was today produced in court, which remanded him in one-day police custody.