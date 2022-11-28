 Sec-22 connecting passages in poor shape; MC plans Rs 2.28-crore rebuild : The Tribune India

Sec-22 connecting passages in poor shape; MC plans Rs 2.28-crore rebuild

Report flags ‘cracking, corrosion’ | House nod to be sought

A connecting passage between two buildings in Sector 22 market.



Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, November 27

After a safety audit carried out by the National Institute of Technical Teachers Training and Research (NITTTR) here found the existing connecting passages in Sector 22 in “poor” condition, the city Municipal Corporation has proposed dismantling and reconstruction of these structures at a cost of Rs 2.28 crore.

Rs 4.58 cr spent on Sec-17 structures

  • Earlier, connecting passages between Sec-17 showrooms were found unsafe. Work on reconstructing 30 structures was started
  • The work was allotted to a firm for Rs 4.58 crore in 2018. Almost the entire work has been completed now
  • Passages had worn out with time, posing a threat to lives of pedestrians. The MC then decided to dismantle many of these

What NITTTR safety audit says

  • Concrete cover not up to mark, causing ‘spalling’ (cracking) and corrosion
  • Ultrasonic pulse velocity values indicate concrete quality is very poor
  • Corrosion witnessed in reinforced cement concrete

Repair cost too high

Report says cost of repairs is likely to be very high and will require specialised agency. Even if it is repaired, corrosion in bars will lead to more corrosion afterwards. Repair work may not be 100% effective, it adds.

The safety audit report stated: “The present condition of concrete is of poor quality. The cover to concrete is also not as per ‘codal’ requirement, which has resulted in ‘spalling’ (cracking and delamination from substrate) and corrosion in the building. The ultrasonic pulse velocity (UPV) values have indicated concrete quality is very poor due to spalling and corrosion of concrete cover...”

“The main cause of deterioration is corrosion in the reinforced cement concrete (RCC) members. The passages were not found to have deflection beyond permissible limits. It is possible to repair the passages. The estimated cost of repairs is likely to be very high. Moreover, the repair of the existing passage requires specialised experienced agency as there is excessive corrosion of bar...,” it further stated.

The report adds: “If repaired, any trace of corrosion in bars will lead to more corrosion afterwards. Hence, proper precautions are required to be taken while carrying out repair work, which may not be 100% effective. Moreover, the cost of repair is likely to be very high due to complete replacement of bars and re-concreting at most of locations. Therefore, it is recommended to demolish the passage and construct new one.”

The NITTTR was asked to carry out the audit after the corporation found the condition of the existing connecting corridors very poor, with day by day deterioration due to old construction.

The expenditure for this work will be under capital head “Improvement of Road Parking and Infrastructure Facilities”. This agenda will be tabled in the Tuesday’s MC House meeting for approval.

51 years after discharge from Army, jawan’s widow gets pension
Nation

51 years after discharge from Army, jawan's widow gets pension

After 10-year-old booked in Punjab for 'glorifying' gun culture, DGP gives 3 days’ time to remove all such photos from social media
Punjab

After 10-year-old booked in Punjab for 'glorifying' gun culture, DGP gives people 3 days' time to remove all such photos from social media

Enraged over chapter on adult education, villagers lock school
Haryana

Enraged over chapter on adult education, Sonepat villagers lock school

Mosquitoes carrying ‘twin viruses’, causing co-infection
Chandigarh

Mosquitoes carrying ‘twin viruses’, causing co-infection

10-year-old booked for ‘glorifying’ gun culture
Punjab

10-year-old booked in Kathunangal for 'glorifying' gun culture

Brazil captain Neymar steps out with Sikh boy for national anthem during opening match at FIFA World Cup; Watch video
Punjab

Brazil captain Neymar steps out with Sikh boy for national anthem during opening match at FIFA World Cup; watch video

School student stabbed my teenage son in the heart, says Punjabi-origin man who regrets moving to Canada
Diaspora

Punjabi-origin man regrets moving to Canada, says school student stabbed his teenage son in the heart

Village with Adifference!
Jalandhar

Jalandhar's Rurka Kalan: Village with a difference!

