Sec 22 parking attendant found tampering with slips, MC orders FIR

Chandigarh, May 18

The Municipal Corporation has decided to lodge an FIR against a parking attendant involved in the alleged tampering of parking. He used editable/erasable pen while issuing parking slips to visitors.

Municipal Commissioner Anindita Mitra today ordered an FIR in this regard after receiving a complaint submitted by the Junior Engineer (Parking Branch) against parking attendant Arjun, who was deputed at the parking lot of the mobile market, Sector 22.

During a site inspection around 4.30 pm on May 16, it was noticed that Uttam, another parking attendant deputed at the exit of the parking lot, was allowing vehicles without checking any parking slip/pass.

The complaint further stated Uttam was not destroying the parking slips at exit and putting those in his pocket instead.

This step comes in the wake of detailed instructions by the Commissioner to conduct a car count at each parking lot, introduce QR codes enabling digital payment and ensure checking by JEs and SDOs.

