Sec 25 youth murdered for objecting to hurling of eggs during festivity

A dispute over throwing eggs during the Holi celebrations in Sector 25 left a youth dead and another battling for life at the PGI yesterday.

The incident took place in the evening. The victim Ankit’s mother stated that after celebrating Holi, he was taking a bath when the suspects, including Kunal, started throwing eggs on him from the washroom’s window. When she objected to the hurling of eggs, an argument broke out.

“I was clearing the broken eggs thrown by the suspects when Ankit came out of the washroom and confronted the youths,” she said. The dispute escalated as Ankit’s friend Saurav also arrived there.

Kunal and youths accompanying him attacked Ankit and Saurav with sharp weapons, leaving both seriously injured. The assailants fled the scene after the attack. Both injured were rushed to the Government Multi-Speciality Hospital (GMSH) in Sector 16, where the doctors referred them to the PGI. While the doctors declared Ankit dead on arrival, Saurav was admitted to the PGI.

The police have registered a murder case against Kunal and others.