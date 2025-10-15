Sec 26 college, PU win overall swimming trophies

Sri Guru Gobind Singh (SGGS) College, Sector 26, won the Panjab University Inter-College Swimming Championship for men by scoring 2,100 points, at the Panjab University Swimming Pool. Goswami Ganesh Dutta Sanatan Dharma (GGDSD), College, Sector 32, swimmers bagged the second position with a total score of 975 points, while Panjab University team bagged third position by posting 950 points.

The Panjab University team won the women’s overall championship with a total of 1,925 points. Govind National College, Narangwal, claimed the second position by scoring 975 points and SGGS College finished third with 875 points.

In the men’s 800m freestyle, Atularya of GGDSD College claimed the top position, followed by Rajat of SGGS College and Aditay of GGDSD College. Ssamridhi won the women’s 400m freestyle event, followed by Neelanjana of GNC, Narangwal, at the second position, and Vanisha of the university.

Abhay Prakash of DAV College, Sector 10, set a new meet record by clocking 5.02.78s to win the men’s 400m individual medley. Aarav of SGGS College and Keshav of GGDSD College claimed the second and third position, respectively. Neelanjana of GNC Narangwal won the women’s 200m backstroke event, followed by Varnika of PU at second position while Vanisha finished third. In the men’s 200m backstroke event, Jayant of PU won the gold medal, while Sourav and Daksh of SGGS College were at second and third position, respectively.

Arshpreet of PU won the women’s 100m butterfly event, while Ssamridhi of SGGS College finished second. Komal of SGGS College claimed the third position.

In the men’s 4x200m freestyle relay, the team of SGGS College claimed the first position, followed by GGDSD College at second and PU team third. Keshav of GGDSD College won the men’s 200m breaststroke event by clocking better than Ramrinder of SGGS College. Paramraj bagged the bronze medal.

In the women’s 50m freestyle event, Navneet of Guru Gobind Singh College, Sector 26, won the gold, Vanisha bagged the silver and Varnika won the bronze. Paramraj of SGGS College won the men’s event, followed by Lucky Ali at second spot and Anshav at third. The men’s 4x100m relay team of SGGS College won the freestyle event, followed by GGDSD College and PU team.