Sec 26 mandi raises stink, committee put on notice

Chandigarh, August 3

Taking note of the prevailing unhygienic conditions at the vegetable market in Sector 26, UT State Agriculture Marketing Board Secretary Rupesh Kumar has sought an explanation from Sanyam Garg, Administrator of the Market Committee.

Rs 26 lakh Paid every month for sanitation 35 shops in sabzi mandi

In a notice served on Garg, Rupesh Kumar has expressed concern over the poor sanitation and lack of satisfactory anti-encroachment action in the mandi area. The heaps of garbage lying all over the mandi, coupled with failure to segregate and remove the waste in a timely manner, has led to unhygienic conditions in the market.

The notice also points out that the garbage collected from the roads and gullies is not regularly removed, which affects the disposal of waste water. The Secretary criticised the staff of the Market Committee, stating that they have not satisfactorily fulfilled their duty.

Despite various instructions and guidelines of the State Agriculture Marketing Board and the Chandigarh Administration, there has been no noticeable improvement in the sanitary conditions in the mandi, according to the notice issued by Rupesh Kumar.

“You are hereby directed to explain your position as to why the condition in the mandi is so poor and why effective steps are not being taken to improve the overall condition of the mandi,” said Rupesh Kumar said, further directing Garg to fix responsibility in this regard, take action against the erring officials of the Market Committee and submit report on a weekly basis.

Brij Mohan, president of the Sector 26 Sabzi Mandi Arhtiya Association, said the sanitary conditions in the mandi were worst and no one was paying any heed towards it. There was no proper water supply and traders were forced to sell commodities while sitting on the road.

Brij Mohan said the Marketing Committee was paying Rs 26 lakh every month for sanitation, but the situation remained the same. There were 35 shops in the sabzi mandi.

