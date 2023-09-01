Sec 26 trader robbed of Rs 1.75L near Kalagram

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 31

Two motorcycle-borne persons snatched a bag containing Rs 1.75 lakh from a trader near the Kalagram light point. Both were reportedly following the victim from the Sector 26 grain market.

Ashish Ahuja, a resident of Sector 17, Panchkula, reported that she, along with his brother, was returning from Sector 26 when they noticed that their car had a flat tyre.

They stopped at the petrol station opposite Kalagram to change the tyre. As his brother got off the car, two persons on a bike arrived there. The man riding pillion got down the bike and kicked his brother who fell down. He snatched from his brother a bag containing Rs 1.75 lakh, some documents and the keys of a bank locker, and sped away along with his accomplice.

The police were informed about the incident, following which a team visited the spot.

Police sources said there was oil on the bonnet of the car. It is suspected that the snatchers had spilled the oil on the bonnet to distract the car occupants, and also punctured the tyre.

“It appears to be the handiwork of the ‘thak-thak’ gang,” said a police official.

The modus operandi of the gang involves spilling oil on cars to make drivers get off the vehicles and then steal their bags and valuables.

Footage of the CCTV cameras installed on the Madhya Marg was scanned and it was found that the snatchers’ motorcycle bore fake number plates. “The accused perhaps knew that the complainant and his brother were carrying cash,” the police added.

A case under Section 379-B and 34 of the IPC has been registered at the Mani Majra police station.

