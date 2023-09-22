Sec 32 Waste to Wonder Park opens

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 21

The municipal corporation (MC) today dedicated second Waste to Wonder Park to residents of the City Beautiful in Sector 32 to commemorate the Swachhta Pakhwada.

Anup Gupta, city Mayor, inaugurated the Waste to Wonder Park in the presence of Municipal Commissioner Anindita Mitra and area councillor Anju Katyal. Other councillors and local residents were also present on the occasion. The park spread across five acres is a unique addition to Chandigarh’s list of attractions.

The Mayor said various type of waste, including used tyres, chains, bearings, iron sheets, pipes and other plastic material was used to construct tunnel, tyre hut, dragon tyres, see saw, spring rider of tyres, hill of tyres, twist and turns, crawling obstacles and other play equipment.

Gupta said the waste from construction and demolition (C&D) plant was used to make snakes and ladder game for children. He said bricks made of C&D waste were used for constructing benches, entry of the park and toe wall.

He said the park was developed at a cost of Rs 7 lakh. The Mayor said the MC constructed first Waste to Wonder Park in Sector 48 with metals and C&D material.

Commissioner Mitra said, “The Waste to Wonder Park not only demonstrates an innovative approach to reuse material but also reminds about the value of recycling to reduce waste.”