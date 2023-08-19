Sec 36 man loses Rs 1.4L to cyber con

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: A Sector 36 resident was allegedly duped of Rs 1.39 lakh by a cyber fraud. Complainant Suraj Kumar claimed he had uploaded his resume on a site following which a person called him and tricked him to pay the money on the pretext of job registration. A case has been registered. TNS

Phone snatched from minor boy

Chandigarh: Two motorcycle-borne miscreants allegedly snatched a mobile phone from a 17-year-old boy in Sector 51. The victim also sustained injuries as he was pushed by the accused. A case has been registered at Sector 49 police station. TNS

Three booked for Rs 16L visa fraud

Chandigarh: A case was registered on the complaint of Sukhdeep Singh of Sangrur, who alleged Mandhir Bajaj, Navjot Singh and a woman of Fly Right Visa Consultant, Sector 34, cheated him of Rs 16 lakh on the pretext of arranging UK student visa. TNS

PGI’s Derma Dept ranked 1st in Asia

Chandigarh: The Department of Dermatology at PGIMER, Chandigarh, has secured the first rank in Asia and bagged the 17th rank worldwide in the lists of the ‘Best Universities for Dermatology’ released by EduRank.org, an organisation that gives an independent, metric-based ranking of 14,131 universities. It had ranked 14,131 universities from 183 countries on July 18. TNS

Induction event at Panjab varsity

Chandigarh: On the concluding day of the three-week student induction programme for the new batch of 2023, the Enactus SSBUICET team of Panjab University organised a session highlighting its projects, said the team’s faulty advisor, Prof Seema Kapoor. The event was graced by the presence of Prof Jatinder Grover, Prof Simrit Kahlon, Prof Naresh Kumar and Prof Amrit Pal Toor, among others. TNS

Scooterist hurt in hit-&-run

Mohali: Sukhgarh resident Rajwinder Kaur was injured after an unidentified car driver hit her scooty near Sector 68 on August 14. The victim, a bank employee, was hit when she was on her way to a bank in Phase 7. She fell on the road and sustained head injury. She was admitted to the Government Medical College and Hospital in Sector 32, Chandigarh, where she is undergoing treatment. The Phase 8 police have booked the unidentified car driver. TNS

Legal awareness event at CU

Mohali: Under the guidance of District & Sessions Judge Harpal Singh, the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) organised a legal awareness programme at Chandigarh University, Gharuan. DLSA secretary Baljinder Singh Maan apprised the gathering of cases wherein free legal service was provided to people.

