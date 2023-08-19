 Sec 36 man loses Rs 1.4L to cyber con : The Tribune India

Sec 36 man loses Rs 1.4L to cyber con

Sec 36 man loses Rs 1.4L to cyber con


Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: A Sector 36 resident was allegedly duped of Rs 1.39 lakh by a cyber fraud. Complainant Suraj Kumar claimed he had uploaded his resume on a site following which a person called him and tricked him to pay the money on the pretext of job registration. A case has been registered. TNS

Phone snatched from minor boy

Chandigarh: Two motorcycle-borne miscreants allegedly snatched a mobile phone from a 17-year-old boy in Sector 51. The victim also sustained injuries as he was pushed by the accused. A case has been registered at Sector 49 police station. TNS

Three booked for Rs 16L visa fraud

Chandigarh: A case was registered on the complaint of Sukhdeep Singh of Sangrur, who alleged Mandhir Bajaj, Navjot Singh and a woman of Fly Right Visa Consultant, Sector 34, cheated him of Rs 16 lakh on the pretext of arranging UK student visa. TNS

PGI’s Derma Dept ranked 1st in Asia

Chandigarh: The Department of Dermatology at PGIMER, Chandigarh, has secured the first rank in Asia and bagged the 17th rank worldwide in the lists of the ‘Best Universities for Dermatology’ released by EduRank.org, an organisation that gives an independent, metric-based ranking of 14,131 universities. It had ranked 14,131 universities from 183 countries on July 18. TNS

Induction event at Panjab varsity

Chandigarh: On the concluding day of the three-week student induction programme for the new batch of 2023, the Enactus SSBUICET team of Panjab University organised a session highlighting its projects, said the team’s faulty advisor, Prof Seema Kapoor. The event was graced by the presence of Prof Jatinder Grover, Prof Simrit Kahlon, Prof Naresh Kumar and Prof Amrit Pal Toor, among others. TNS

Scooterist hurt in hit-&-run

Mohali: Sukhgarh resident Rajwinder Kaur was injured after an unidentified car driver hit her scooty near Sector 68 on August 14. The victim, a bank employee, was hit when she was on her way to a bank in Phase 7. She fell on the road and sustained head injury. She was admitted to the Government Medical College and Hospital in Sector 32, Chandigarh, where she is undergoing treatment. The Phase 8 police have booked the unidentified car driver. TNS

Legal awareness event at CU

Mohali: Under the guidance of District & Sessions Judge Harpal Singh, the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) organised a legal awareness programme at Chandigarh University, Gharuan. DLSA secretary Baljinder Singh Maan apprised the gathering of cases wherein free legal service was provided to people.

Properties of drug peddlers worth over ~5 cr attached

Properties of drug peddlers worth over Rs 5 cr attached

Court sends terror module members to judicial custody

LPG cylinder theft cases rising in rural schools sans watchmen

BRTS crisis: Metro bus service unlikely to resume in next 3 months

Knotty affair: Sparks from wires during rainy season pose a threat

Can’t levy double parking fee on outside vehicles: Purohit to MC

Can’t levy double parking fee on outside vehicles: Purohit to MC

Mohali dharna: Day after High Court rap, morcha says expect early outcome

Chandigarh draft conversion policy for Industrial Area in a week

New airport link: High Court for Punjab-Chandigarh meet

MC staffer, two others arrested for snatching three-wheeler

Ensure no illegal garbage dumping in Delhi, civic body told

Ensure no illegal garbage dumping in Delhi, civic body told

VK Saxena blames AAP govt for Delhi flood

Delhi L-G VK Saxena opens sports complex at Dwarka

To curb vector-borne diseases, ‘Terminator Train’ flagged off in Delhi

NHRC notice to Delhi govt, police chief over thrashing of student

Ruined by floods, mand farmers rethink about farming as vocation

Ruined by floods, mand farmers rethink about farming as vocation

Centre to provide whatever help state govt needs for flood victims: Som Prakash

Insects found in mid-day meal rice during surprise checking of school in Phagwara

Speciall DGP, top BSF officials chalk out strategy to counter narco-smugglers

SAD: Will terminate water-sharing pacts

Ward Watch Ward No 16: Poor sanitary conditions, air pollution remain unaddressed in many areas in Ludhiana

Ward Watch Ward No 16: Poor sanitary conditions, air pollution remain unaddressed in many areas in Ludhiana

Flights from upcoming Halwara international airport soon: Centre

3 hurt as oil tanker overturns in Ludhiana

Life imprisonment till death for sodomy, killing 4-year-old boy

Bihar man booked for raping his daughter multiple times

New emergency wing to begin ops on Sept 1

New emergency wing to begin ops on Sept 1

Flood threat: NHAI to rework road plan

Dengue stings 13 more in district

10 DA cases concerning MC under Vigilance lens

Man booked on rape charge