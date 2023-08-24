Sec-42 centre handball winner

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 23

As part of the National Sports Day, by Chandigarh Sports Department organised three handball matches at the Sector 42 Sports Complex. In the first match, Coaching Centre, Sector 42, girls recorded a 17-16 win over Coaching Centre, Sector 23.

In the second match, the boys’ team of the Coaching Centre, Sector 42, logged a 16-10 win over Coaching Centre, Sector 36, while in the third match, the B Team of Sector 42 centre defeated the B Team of Sector 23 centre 14-1.