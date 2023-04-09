 Sec 42 hockey team romp home : The Tribune India

Sec 42 hockey team romp home

Sec 42 hockey team romp home

Members of the Chandigarh Hockey Academy, Sector 42, all smiles after winning the championship.



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 8

Chandigarh Hockey Academy, Sector 42, logged a (6-4) win over CISF to win the final of the Senior State Hockey Championship for Men at the Sector 42 Sports Complex. The Sector 42 team scored two quick goals to claim the lead.

Surinder netted the first goal in the opening minute, while Paramvir doubled the lead in the 6th minute. The CISF team made a strong comeback after converting two penalty corners. Nithin converted the first penalty corner for the side in the 8th minute, while Yograj made it 2-2 in the 10th minute for the CISF. The see-saw battle continued for a while, but it was the Sector 42 outfit that again claimed the lead.

Surinder scored a field goal in the 12th minute, while Paramvir made it 4-2 after converting a penalty corner. Surinder once again netted his third goal to make it 5-2 in favour of the Sector 42 team in the 30th minute.

The CISF tried making a comeback as Yograj converted another penalty corner in the 33rd minute, followed by another penalty corner conversion in the 37th minute by Ankit. However, Prabhjot posted the final goal for the Sector 42 team in the 51st minute to ensure a two-goal margin win for the side.

Earlier, two players of the CISF were suspended for their misconduct.

SGGS Club eves bag title

The women’s team of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Hockey Club defeated Panjab University Hockey Club (4-0) to win the title. Dhapa (26th minute and 37th minute) and Gurmail (32nd minute and 54th minute) scored a brace each to help the side lift the trophy.

MCM DAV College, Sector 36, claimed the third position by logging a 3-1 win over Chandigarh Hockey Academy, Sector 42. Anushka put the Sector 42 team ahead by scoring the opening goal in the 21st minute. However, Anshul (42nd minute), Sonu (53rd minute) and Monishka (58th minute) scored a goal each for the MCM DAV team. Ramandeep Kaur (best goalkeeper), Sakshi (best fullback), Palaj (best halfback) and Sania Malhi (best forward) bagged individual awards.

