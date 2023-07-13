Sec 43-B taps run muddy water

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 12

Residents of Sector 43-B have been receiving muddy water supply since the recent rain spell started.

The residents said they had been getting dirty water in the supply since the recent rain spell started. “There used to be some problem with the water supply earlier too, but now, we are getting completely muddy water,” said SS Gill, a resident of Sector 43-B.

The residents said they believed the problem was due to damaged pipelines.

“We approached the local officials for the solution of the problem, but in vain. Our pleas have fallen on deaf ears. The muddy water can make people ill. The MC must take immediate steps or we will have to protest on roads,” said another resident.