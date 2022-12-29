Sec 62 snatching suspects seen pushing car in Chandigarh

Mohali, December 28
The police today claimed they were on the verge of nabbing the suspects involved in the car snatching incident that took place in Sector 62 here on December 23.
The police have procured a CCTV footage of the suspects pushing the snatched vehicle in broad daylight in Chandigarh a day after the incident. A Phase-7 resident had claimed four persons, including a woman, had snatched his car near the Nature Park around 10.30 pm on December 23.
“We have traced them and they will be nabbed soon. We have scoured their call details,” said a cop. Sources said it was unusual to see suspects on city roads with a snatched car bearing the orginal registration plate.
