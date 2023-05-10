 Sec 63 allottees can convert 2,100 CHB flats to freehold : The Tribune India

Sec 63 allottees can convert 2,100 CHB flats to freehold

Board of Directors okays Sec 53 general housing scheme brochure

The Chandigarh Housing Board had launched the Sector 63 general housing scheme in 2008. TRIBUNE PHOTO: RAVI KUMAR



Tribune News Service

Dushyant Singh Pundir

Chandigarh, May 9

Providing a major relief to nearly 2,100 allottees of the general housing scheme in Sector 63, the Board of Directors of the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) today gave approval to the conversion of units from leasehold to freehold.

An official said the conversion would be allowed as per the terms and conditions of the Conversion Policy of the UT Administration. As per the policy, an allottee of a two-bedroom flat will have to pay nearly Rs 5 lakh, while that of a three-bedroom flat around Rs 8 lakh.

The CHB had launched the general housing scheme in Sector 63 in 2008. Of the total 2,108 flats, 336 are three-bedroom, 888 two-bedroom and 564 one-bedroom units, besides 320 EWS flats.

The CHB had waived the five-year lock-in period for the transfer of ownership of the leasehold flats in January 2017.

The board also approved brochure for the self-financing housing scheme-2023 on a freehold basis in Sector 53. Under the scheme, which will come up on nearly 9 acres, the CHB will construct 372 flats, including 192 three-bedroom, 100 two-bedroom and 80 two-room EWS units. However, the board deferred a proposal for four-bedroom flats under the scheme.

A tentative cost of a three-bedroom flat has been fixed at Rs 1.65 crore, excluding GST and other taxes; two-bedroom at Rs 1.40 crore and two-room EWS flat at Rs 55 lakh. The scheme will be launched within a month.

Under the scheme, an applicant will have to pay along with the application an initial deposit amount of Rs 3 lakh for a three-bedroom flat, Rs 2 lakh for a two-bedroom flat and Rs 1 lakh for an EWS unit.

The tentative cost of the flat will be recovered in five equated instalments (each of six months) along with interest @ 12% per annum from the date of issuance of the acceptance-cum-demand letter (ACDL).

The board decided that "the online application process will be kept easy and simpler and a helpdesk shall be provided at the CHB to assist people who need help in making an online application".

There is no need to submit documents along with the application form. Documents relating to eligibility, etc. will have to be furnished by those applicants who are successful in the draw.

After getting a poor response from public, the CHB had scrapped its costliest general housing scheme in March 2020. Even after slashing the prices twice, it had failed to elicit good response to the scheme, receiving only 178 applications for 492 flats to be built under various categories. When the scheme was first floated in 2018, a three-bedroom flat was offered for as high as Rs 1.8 crore, a two-bedroom flat for Rs 1.5 crore and a one-bedroom flat for Rs 95 lakh.

The board had in February approved revival of the scheme.

More financial powers for officers

Giving more financial powers to CHB senior officers, the Board of Directors has enhanced their spending limit. The CHB Chairman can now approve projects up to Rs 1 crore, instead of Rs 30 lakh. Financial powers of Chief Executive Officer have been increased from Rs 25 lakh to Rs 50 lakh, Secretary from Rs 20,000 to Rs 50,000 and Chief Engineer from Rs 20,000 to Rs 50,000. Also, an SE, who currently has no sanctioning authority, can approve works for Rs 5,000 on each occasion.

Standard design for lifts

The CHB in consultation with the Architect Wing of the UT Administration will come out with a standard design for lift in multi-storey dwelling units constructed by the CHB, said UT Adviser-cum-CHB Chairman Dharam Pal. It will save allottees the effort of seeking various approvals and allow them to avail of the benefit of recently permitted need-based changes.

