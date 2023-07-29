Sec 8 family attacked in road rage

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 28

Two miscreants allegedly attacked a Sector 8 family of four in a case of road rage. The complainant, an architect by profession, reported that he along with his mother, sister and elder brother were on their way back home after having lunch at a restaurant in Sector 7.

His elder brother was following them in a separate car. When they reached near DAV School, Sector 8, an argument broke out between his brother and the two individuals travelling in a Volvo car over the right of way. The situation escalated after the suspects blocked his brother’s car by parking their vehicle in front of it.

They then charged at the complainant’s brother, pulling him out of his car and hitting him on the head with a brick. When the complainant tried to intervene, he was also attacked. His mother and sister too were abused and manhandled. The suspects, including one named Hardi Nain, after smashing the windowpane of the victim’s car, fled the spot.

The police were informed about the incident that took place on July 26. A case under Sections 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 341 (wrongful restraint), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 427 (mischief causing damage), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC has been registered.