Second round of counselling for Class XI admissions in Chandigarh

The UT Education Department has announced to hold second round of counselling, perhaps the last for Class XI admissions in local government schools. As per the announced schedule, the students will be allowed to submit their applications till July 22 (11.59 pm) and the list indicating allotment of school and stream will be displayed on July 25.

After the first counselling, as many as 2,141 seats are still vacant, with the maximum of 841 seats in humanities, followed by 637 in skill courses, 328 in medical stream, 211 in commerce and 124 in medical. Meanwhile, the department has announced that students who have been allotted school and stream in the first counselling and want to change school or stream preference will also be eligible for applying in the second counselling.

If a seat is allotted on migration to a candidate, who had applied with migration fee, then his/her previously allotted seat will be withdrawn and given to the next candidate in merit in this counselling. Any government school Class X pass out, who has not been able to get a seat, will be allotted seat on priority and candidates who have not deposited admission fee during the previous round, will not be eligible to appear in second round counselling.

As per the allocation criteria, approximately 85% of total seats in local government schools are open to Class X pass outs from government schools in Chandigarh, while approximately 15 per cent of the total seats are reserved for Class X pass outs of local private schools and students from other states and other boards.