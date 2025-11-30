Second straight loss for UT in women T20 meet

Facing their second consecutive defeat, the local women’s U-23 cricket team went down drastically by 10 wickets against Uttar Pradesh during the ongoing BCCI’s T20 Tournament in Sultanpur.

Batting first, the local side scored 71/5 in 20 overs, and Uttar Pradesh openers Varnika (36 off 37 balls, with four boundaries) and Sampada Dixit (27 off 37 balls, with three boundaries) made no mistake to bag full points. Earlier, the local team posted 71 in their allotted slot of 20 overs. Aaradhana Bisht (32 off 43 balls, with three boundaries) was the sole main scorer for the side. Sarah (13) and Kashvee Gautam (12) also made double-figure contributions. Garima Yadav and Sandhya Chehetri claimed two wickets each, while Archana Devi accounted one for the bowling side.

In Chandigarh, the women’s team of Delhi secured a comfortable six-wicket victory over Madhya Pradesh at the Sector 16 Cricket Stadium. Madhya Pradesh won the toss and elected to field first. Delhi posted 111/5. Their innings was powered by Shweta Sehrawat (53). Vaishnavi (2/30) remained the main wicket-taker for the bowling side. In reply, Madhya Pradesh eves were struggling at 30/3, but Soumya Tiwari (49) and Anushka Sharma (41) recovered the innings.

In another match, Vidarbha registered a six-wicket win over Chhattisgarh. Batting first, Chhattisgarh posted 136/6. Kumud Sahu (42) and Kriti Gupta (32) made major contributions. Trupti Lodhe (3/20) claimed maximum wickets for the bowling side. In reply, Vidarbha chased the target in 19.2 overs. Skipper Riddhi posted unbeaten 60 off 50 balls, and was involved in a 67-run partnership for the third wicket with Aayushi Thakre (25). Kriti Gupta claimed 3/17.