Mohali

Second suspect in Mohali woman’s murder case held

Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 03:18 AM Jan 07, 2026 IST
The police have arrested the second suspect in the murder of an elderly woman in Phase 5 here on December 31.

The accused has been identified as Rahul, a native of Uttar Pradesh. He was arrested from Uttar Pradesh’s Fatehpur district on Monday, the police said.

The police had earlier arrested 25-year-old domestic help Neeraj for robbery and murder of the elderly woman.

Neeraj, a native of Uttar Pradesh, had been serving as a house help for past nine years at the house of former Punjab Additional Advocate General KK Goel.

Along with his two accomplices, he allegedly strangled Goel’s wife Ashok Goel. After murdering her, Neeraj’s two accomplices fled but he was found tied to a chair the next morning. Both accomplices hail from Uttar Pradesh.

