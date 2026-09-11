Second wife wins family pension after 8-year legal battle, Chandigarh AFT Bench grants relief

The Chandigarh Bench of the Armed Forces Tribunal (AFT) at Chandimandir in Panchkula has directed the Centre to grant ordinary family pension to the second wife of a late Army havildar, holding that despite the marriage being null and void, decades of cohabitation entitled her to pensionary benefits.

Havildar Jagat Singh was enrolled in the Indian Army on July 9, 1940. He married Mohinder Kaur on January 1, 1940. The couple had no child.

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Jagat Singh entered into a second marriage with Satnam Kaur on April 13, 1970, with the consent of his first wife. An affidavit was also executed in this regard.

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The couple had a daughter, Sukhwinder Kaur. “In the service record of Late Hav Jagat Singh, the names of Mohinder Kaur (first wife), Satnam Kaur (second wife) and Sukhwinder Kaur (daughter) were duly recorded,” submitted Arun Singla, counsel for Satnam Kaur, before the AFT.

Jagat Singh retired from the Army in 1961 and started receiving pension. He died in 1998, after which his first wife, Mohinder Kaur, received the family pension.

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Mohinder Kaur died on February 9, 2017, following which the authorities stopped the pension.

When Satnam Kaur approached the authorities for family pension, she was informed in 2018 that Jagat Singh’s service documents had been destroyed after the stipulated retention period and that there was no record pertaining to his second wife.

Before the AFT, the Centre contended that the case involved plural marriage and that the second marriage was null and void under the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955, as referred to in Rule 333(A) of the Regulations for the Army.

The Bench, comprising Justice Umesh Chandra Sharma (retd) and Air Marshal Manavendra Singh (retd), observed that the second marriage was not legally valid under the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955. However, it noted that “with the consent of the first wife, Mohinder Kaur, the second marriage was solemnized in anticipation of a child from the second marriage”, and that Jagat Singh and Satnam Kaur had cohabited after their marriage on April 13, 1970.

Relying on a 2023 Supreme Court judgment in Smt. Shiramabai & Ors. vs. The Captain, Record Officer and Another, the AFT said the law “infers a presumption in favour of a marriage when a man and woman have continuously cohabitated for a long spell.”

In its September 3 judgment, the tribunal said, “...the second marriage may be null and void but on account of cohabitation the second wife will be entitled to maintenance and other pensionary benefits at least after the death of the first wife or after the date of divorce between the first wife and the individual.”

The Bench noted that Mohinder Kaur died on February 9, 2017, and that it had been established that Jagat Singh and Satnam Kaur had solemnized and consummated their marriage and had a daughter, Sukhwinder Kaur, from their cohabitation.

“Contrary to that, the respondents could not produce any other document to controvert these facts,” it said.

The Bench allowed ordinary family pension to Satnam Kaur along with other consequential benefits due from February 10, 2017, with interest.