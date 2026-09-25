Sector-11 cashier murder: Chandigarh Police find cross-border drugs, arms links

Investigation into the Sector-11 cashier murder case in Chandigarh has revealed links to cross-border smuggling of drugs, fake Indian currency and weapons, as well as a widespread network of gangsters operating together across the northern states. The gangsters allegedly used high-tech communication apps and live-location sharing to carry out such crimes.

The chargesheet filed by the Chandigarh Police before a Chandigarh court has revealed that a Zigana pistol used in the murder was procured from an accused involved in cross-border smuggling on the instructions of foreign-based handlers.

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Jankidas was murdered on June 13 when two masked men fired 13 bullets from a pistol.

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Three accused arrived in Sector 11 on a motorcycle on the day of the incident. Two of the shooters entered the shop, while their third accomplice waited outside on the motorcycle. The two attackers then opened fire, firing 13 shots.

Before carrying out the attack, all the accused allegedly worked for months to prepare for the crime.

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As per the chargesheet, after the arrest of shooters Sunny Mehra and Aryan, further investigation led to the arrest of accused Akash Kumar alias Mani, Sachin Silvester and Gurmeet Singh alias Badsha from Tarn Taran, Punjab, on July 3.

During interrogation, accused Akash Kumar alias Mani revealed that he handled illegal drugs, fake Indian currency notes (FICN) and weapons on the instructions of his friend Suman, who lives abroad. He also involved his friend Sachin in the pickup and drop operations.

On his instructions, he and his friend Sachin used their vehicle to pick up a parcel from a location. The parcel contained a Zigana pistol, a .30-bore weapon, two other weapons, a bundle of fake Indian currency notes (FICN) and a large quantity of drugs.

During interrogation, accused Gurmeet Singh alias Badsha revealed that, on the telephone instructions of his friend Dharminder Singh alias Goli, who is lodged in Kapurthala jail, he took two boys from Jammu to his house to carry out a major crime in Chandigarh.

He took weapons from Akash and Sachin to hand them over to the two boys, even had them test-fire the weapons, and kept them at his home for two days. He then dropped them off at the Tarn Taran bus stand.

Police also recovered a packet containing fake Indian currency notes and drugs.

During the investigation, Dharminder Singh alias Goli told the police that about four to five days before the incident, a known person, Suman Singh, had instructed him over the phone to make arrangements for the stay of two of his friends who were at the Tarn Taran bus stand without any identity cards.

On Suman Singh's instructions, Dharminder said he called Badsha on WhatsApp and asked him to arrange accommodation for the two boys at his house.

Gurmeet Singh alias Badsha then called him on WhatsApp and told him that a boy, Akash alias Mani, had arrived and handed over two pistols and cartridges to the two boys before leaving.

Even after the incident, Badsha called him and told him that the two boys had committed the murder by firing in Chandigarh.