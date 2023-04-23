Sector 11 girls' college inks pact with CCRT

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 22

Post Graduate Government College for Girls, Sector 11, here, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Centre for Cultural Resources & Training (CCRT).

The CCRT will work in close collaboration with the college for developing the certificate and diploma courses by sharing its resources in the form of cultural packages and publication along with expertise of its resource persons. Seminars, conferences and programme would be organised to provide practical training. Under the Cultural Talent Search Scholarship Scheme implemented by the CCRT, scholarships will be given to the young talented students in different fields.

Principal Prof Dr Anita Kaushal congratulated the faculty and wished that this collaboration will open new horizons for students. She said the MoU would help in pooling of expertise and resources for promoting research development and training by utilising the intellectual and infrastructural capabilities of both parties.